Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the individuals involved.
‘Club Sunoco’: Flint gas station turns into unauthorized party venue
UPDATE: General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs
On Friday Republican leaders are questioning Governor Whitmer’s MI Vacc to Normal plan.
MI GOP questions vaccine-only metric while health expert is in favor
MSP Flint Post
Michigan State Police trooper facing charges after crash that killed unborn child
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water...
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water shutoff

Latest News

Cheboygan couple crashes motorcycle on I-75, leaving 42-year-old woman dead
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th...
Biden hits the road to sell $4T economic plan
FEMA is offering funeral reimbursement funds for relatives of COVID-19 victims.
Scammers posing as FEMA employees contacting relatives of COVID-19 victims
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, speaks at Guilford Technical...
EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants