Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man died after his SUV was hit while leaving a business along Dort Highway and Saturday afternoon.

The victim was pulling onto Dort Highway from a business driveway near Atherton Road around 2:45 p.m. when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound hit him, according to the Flint Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the man to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators have not identified the man who died or said whether anyone in the Malibu was injured.

Police don’t believe either driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816.

