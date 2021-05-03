Michigan COVID-19 vaccination rate inches upward toward first benchmark

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is less than 5% away from meeting the first of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 vaccine goals to loosen restrictions.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show 50.4% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday. Two weeks after that figure reaches 55%, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.323 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 4.842 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.919 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 563,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.018 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.079 million people statewide. A total of 38.9% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 50.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,431 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 5,035 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 849,420.

Nearly 23,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 3,368 per day, which is about 1,200 fewer more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 660,124 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 33,870 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 131 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 29 deaths combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,771. Saturday’s death total was the highest covering a single day since Jan. 23.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped on Saturday to the lowest level in over a month with more than 27,400 tests completed before rebounding to just over 34,000 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests fell below 10% on Sunday for the first time since March 23, settling at 9.05%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly over the past week. As of Monday, 3,012 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 625 from a week ago. Of those, 2,810 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased over the past week. Michigan hospitals were treating 788 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 513 of them were on ventilator Monday.

Since April 26, there are 84 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 18 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 32,362 cases and 801 deaths, which is an increase of 322 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 19,909 cases and 560 deaths, which is an increase of 198 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 989 cases, 28 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases, one death and 27 recoveries.

Bay, 10,021 cases and 311 deaths, which is an increase of 106 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,924 cases, 73 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and 63 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,829 cases, 47 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and 74 recoveries.

Gratiot, 3,038 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Huron, 2,970 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,685 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Isabella, 5,071 cases, 83 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 72 cases and 233 recoveries.

Lapeer, 7,464 cases and 176 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases and five deaths.

Midland, 6,421 cases, 75 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 72 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,324 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Oscoda, 502 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 1,548 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and 150 recoveries.

Sanilac, 3,631 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Shiawassee, 5,410 cases, 94 deaths and 3,943 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Tuscola, 4,708 cases and 152 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and three deaths.

