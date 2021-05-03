Advertisement

Michigan expands COVID-19 testing for travelers to more rest areas

Welcome centers on U.S. 127 in Clare and I-94 in New Buffalo have new voluntary testing sites
Michigan is offering COVID-19 testing at rest areas and airports.
Michigan is offering COVID-19 testing at rest areas and airports.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Free and voluntary COVID-19 testing sites are open at more Michigan freeway rest areas this week.

The Travel Points Testing Program is expanding to include the U.S. 127 welcome center in Clare and the I-94 welcome center in New Buffalo. Testing sites already opened last month at the U.S. 23 welcome center in Dundee and the I-75 welcome center in Monroe County.

All four rest area testing sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week.

A fifth rest area testing site will open next week at the I-69 welcome center in Coldwater.

Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City was the first airport to open a testing clinic on April 7. It is open from 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 3 to 11 p.m. Sundays.

Appointments for rapid antigen testing at any of the locations can be set on mobile devices and walk-in testing will be allowed as space allows with results available in 15 minutes.

The Michigan departments of Transportation and Health and Human Services are partnering on the program to offer COVID-19 tests at places with high travel volumes. They hope to prevent spreading the coronavirus in Michigan by diagnosing possible illnesses before out-of-state travelers arrive at their destination.

“We know one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 is robust testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Offering quick and convenient testing at points of entry and high travel in Michigan will help keep travelers and Michiganders safe. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state.”

