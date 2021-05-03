Advertisement

Michigan surpassing 7 million COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone

Half of adults age 16 or older statewide have received at least one dose since December
COVID-19 vaccine clinic
COVID-19 vaccine clinic(WYMT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is set to surpass another COVID-19 vaccine milestone on Monday with the 7 millionth dose likely being administered.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said half of adults age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38% of them are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including two-thirds of senior citizens. Health care providers administered Michigan’s first doses in December.

“Our rollout continues to speed up. We administered six million doses in just over four months,” she said. “As we get closer to achieving our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we have to remember that we are still in this fight against the virus.”

Whitmer called on Michiganders to continue wearing face coverings, social distancing and washing hands frequently even after receiving the vaccine.

“The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and your community and get us back to normal sooner,” she said. “Together, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate summer together with friends and family. We will become the state that beats this damn virus.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said Michigan is ahead of schedule for fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of this year to reach herd immunity.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is our best shot to being free from this pandemic, and the quickest way for our lives to return to normal is for everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

Last week, Whitmer announced a series of benchmarks that will ease Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions as the number of people who receive the vaccines climbs.

Two weeks after 55% of Michigan adults receive at least one dose of vaccine, which likely will occur this week, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end. Two weeks after 70% receive at least one vaccine dose, all broad coronavirus restrictions will end.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the individuals involved.
‘Club Sunoco’: Flint gas station turns into unauthorized party venue
UPDATE: General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs
On Friday Republican leaders are questioning Governor Whitmer’s MI Vacc to Normal plan.
MI GOP questions vaccine-only metric while health expert is in favor
MSP Flint Post
Michigan State Police trooper facing charges after crash that killed unborn child
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water...
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water shutoff

Latest News

Michigan is offering COVID-19 testing at rest areas and airports.
Michigan expands COVID-19 testing for travelers to more rest areas
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, people drink outdoors on the patio of Big Dean's...
Restaurant survival hopes pick up as $28.6B in grants begin
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
Nearly one-third of Americans vaccinated; new COVID-19 cases, deaths decline