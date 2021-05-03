Michigan surpassing 7 million COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is set to surpass another COVID-19 vaccine milestone on Monday with the 7 millionth dose likely being administered.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said half of adults age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38% of them are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including two-thirds of senior citizens. Health care providers administered Michigan’s first doses in December.

“Our rollout continues to speed up. We administered six million doses in just over four months,” she said. “As we get closer to achieving our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we have to remember that we are still in this fight against the virus.”

Whitmer called on Michiganders to continue wearing face coverings, social distancing and washing hands frequently even after receiving the vaccine.

“The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and your community and get us back to normal sooner,” she said. “Together, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate summer together with friends and family. We will become the state that beats this damn virus.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said Michigan is ahead of schedule for fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of this year to reach herd immunity.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is our best shot to being free from this pandemic, and the quickest way for our lives to return to normal is for everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

Last week, Whitmer announced a series of benchmarks that will ease Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions as the number of people who receive the vaccines climbs.

Two weeks after 55% of Michigan adults receive at least one dose of vaccine, which likely will occur this week, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end. Two weeks after 70% receive at least one vaccine dose, all broad coronavirus restrictions will end.

