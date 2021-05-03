More therapy dogs join the staff at Fenton Area Public Schools

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton Area Public Schools is adding some new employees to the district, but they’re different from most teachers.

The school district is adding two more therapy dogs to the “Paw Patrol” after seeing success in its elementary schools.

“The social, emotional side of having a dog and being able to pet the dog in the hallway or going to the media center to pet the dog. We’re just seeing amazing results with students and staff,” said Superintendent Adam Hartley.

Fenton schools staff members are adopting Bella and Simon to serve as a resource for the middle school and high school.

Lindsay Grady, who works in the high school counseling office, will be the main caregiver for Simon. She’s happy to be a part of the process and see the positive effect these animals can have on students.

“There just isn’t a way to describe how great it is to see a student who may have been having a rough day or stressed or upset with friends or family. You can just see it melt away when they see Sonny,” Grady said.

Fenton Area Public Schools is working with multiple community partners to offset the cost of training for the therapy dogs. Hartley said they want the dogs to be a part of the community and he hopes other organizations will get involved to support them.

