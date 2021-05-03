Owosso boy collecting beverage containers to raise money for juvenile diabetes

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A young Owosso boy has a “can” do attitude.

He’s been collecting soda bottles and cans to raise money for charities over the past three years. Brayden Williams is a 10-year-old little kid with a big heart, striving to make a difference in the lives of others.

“It really makes me happy that I’m helping out people and it really just makes my heart full,” he said.

Brayden was inspired by his then third-grade teacher to do something good for others started out collecting coats and gloves for the less fortunate in the Owosso area. Last year, he collected bottles and cans for Juvenile Arthritis Research.

This year, little did he know the charity he picked would become very personal to him.

“This year, he said I want to stick with the kid theme and so he kind of asked me a few different things and I said kids with diabetes,” said Brayden’s mother, Kristen Williams. “It’s a pretty rough diagnosis, so he decided that would be his charity. And shortly after he started that, his brother was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.”

Brayden’s initial goal was to collect $500 worth of cans with a goal of $1,000 worth by September. He just met that goal recently and now he’s planning to double his goal to $2,000.

Kristen couldn’t be any more proud.

“It’s kind of awe-inspiring,” she said. “You just hope as a parent that you’re doing things right and you’re teaching them lessons and you hope that they’ll think a little bigger than themselves.”

It should come as no surprise Brayden plans to keep his generous and giving spirit alive going forward. He’s planning to collect cans and raise money each year for a different charity. Eventually, he’d like to become a surgeon.

“I just really want to tell everyone that to keep pushing yourself and to never give up,” Brayden said.

To make a donation, email Kristen.williams2015@gmail.com.

