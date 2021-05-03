Advertisement

Police: 16-year-old arrested after social media threat toward Pinconning student

Investigators say the suspect posted a threat with a photo of himself holding a weapon
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Pinconning High School was locked down and a teenager was arrested after police say he posted a threat on social media Monday morning.

Michigan State Police began investigating the threat around 9:45 a.m. Police say a 16-year-old former student posted a threat to harm a current Pinconning student with a picture of himself holding a weapon.

Investigators say the 16-year-old indicated that he planned to harm the student at school sometime Monday afternoon.

Authorities placed Pinconning High School on lockdown immediately after learning of the threat. Michigan State Police helped identify the 16-year-old suspect and later found him walking in Pinconning.

Police arrested the teen, who was placed in a juvenile facility, and recovered a weapon. Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident.

