Advertisement

Scattered showers

By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tonight more passing showers and possible storms with lighter south winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s for most, just a little cooler further north and inland.

Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of clouds for most of the day with more scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with winds shifting to the NW at 10-20mph.

Rainfall totals look to be up to 1/4″.

This helps to bring in some cooler air – even with sunshine highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the individuals involved.
‘Club Sunoco’: Flint gas station turns into unauthorized party venue
UPDATE: General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business
Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs

Latest News

Scattered rain
Scattered rain
WJRT May 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
Some rain today
WJRT May 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT May 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast