Scattered showers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tonight more passing showers and possible storms with lighter south winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s for most, just a little cooler further north and inland.

Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of clouds for most of the day with more scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with winds shifting to the NW at 10-20mph.

Rainfall totals look to be up to 1/4″.

This helps to bring in some cooler air – even with sunshine highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.

