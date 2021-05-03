Sheriff Swanson to mark anniversary of Flint Twp. 'Walk with Us' rally with day of service

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (5/2/2021)--A major announcement from law enforcement in Genesee County...

Sheriff Chris Swanson unveiled the next chapter in his Walk with Us campaign, an effort to give back to the community through service projects and looking for volunteers and recipients.

Swanson made the announcement on the same spot where he first joined protesters last summer, defusing tensions and inspiring change.

A simple gesture that would flip the script and captivate a nation under siege. When police laid down their riot gear, crossed the picket line and said walk with us.

Sheriff Chris Swanson spoke at the same Flint Township Plaza light pole Sunday. It was in the same spirit on display then, Swanson announced the latest chapter in his Walk with Us campaign.

“We made a pledge on this ground to not just make it one day of unity, but to start a momentum, a movement,” Swanson said.

A day of service put together as part of a community-wide grassroots effort, intended to fulfill the promise he says he made the city that night. The event is scheduled for May 30. The sheriff was seeking out scores of volunteers to make it happen.

“Unity is complicated,” he explained. “It’s not just one act, it’s a constant diet of service, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The change that began right here last year as police and protesters put their differences aside and banded together is one Swanson hopes continues right here in Flint.

“The world has watched us as a community that does things different,” Sheriff Swanson related. “Yet another example is going to be May 30.”

If you want to volunteer, or request a service project, please email: CCTF@GeneseeCountyMi.Gov, which is on your screen right now. You can also reach out via phone at: 810-341-5923.

