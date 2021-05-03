Some rain today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving in has a stationary front draped across the state – meaning we keep clouds around along with scattered showers. Highs today will be in the mid/upper 50s closer to Lake Huron to the mid 60s inland. Winds will be out of the S at around 10mph.

Tonight more passing showers and possible storms with lighter south winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s for most, just a little cooler further north and inland.

Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of clouds for most of the day with more scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with winds shifting to the NW at 10-20mph.

Rainfall totals look to be up to 1/4″.

This helps to bring in some cooler air – even with sunshine highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.