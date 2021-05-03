Advertisement

Some rain today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving in has a stationary front draped across the state – meaning we keep clouds around along with scattered showers. Highs today will be in the mid/upper 50s closer to Lake Huron to the mid 60s inland. Winds will be out of the S at around 10mph.

Tonight more passing showers and possible storms with lighter south winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s for most, just a little cooler further north and inland.

Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of clouds for most of the day with more scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with winds shifting to the NW at 10-20mph.

Rainfall totals look to be up to 1/4″.

This helps to bring in some cooler air – even with sunshine highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the individuals involved.
‘Club Sunoco’: Flint gas station turns into unauthorized party venue
UPDATE: General Motors plant in Saginaw eliminating a shift, cutting jobs
On Friday Republican leaders are questioning Governor Whitmer’s MI Vacc to Normal plan.
MI GOP questions vaccine-only metric while health expert is in favor
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water...
Carrollton Township woman concerned about community members not knowing about upcoming water shutoff
MSP Flint Post
Michigan State Police trooper facing charges after crash that killed unborn child

Latest News

WJRT May 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT May 1st, 2021 Morning Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
A noticeably warmer day is shaping up for most of Mid-Michigan today but it will be coming with...
Sharp temperature divide today with some rain too