Young girl badly injured in hit-and-run on Pierson Road in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a young girl suffered critical injuries after she was hit while crossing Pierson Road in Flint on Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., investigators say the juvenile female was crossing Pierson Road on foot near Dupont Street when a vehicle traveling east hit her. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, according to the Flint Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the girl to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Monday morning.

Police did not release a description of the hit-and-run vehicle. They are not sure whether the driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved should call Flint police at 810-237-6816.

