A RACE AGAINST TIME: FLINT POLICE WORKING TO IMPROVE RESPONSE TIMES

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint police department has its hands full. Despite being ranked among our nation’s worst when it comes to violent crime, the department is simply underfunded and understaffed.

Ten years ago, ABC12′s Angie Hendershot rode along with officers after manpower was cut in half. ABC12 saw first hand that it would often take over an hour for officers to respond to some of the city’s most urgent calls for help.

But, the department, like the gritty city it protects, is resilient.

Tonight, in our ABC12 investigation you’ll see Flint police response times, measured from the first call to the arrival of the first police car, have dropped significantly.

And officers are fighting everyday to keep it that way.

When flames break out at a Flint senior living complex in downtown Flint, the first Flint police officer would arrive in one minute and 19 seconds.

Chief Terence Green says that quick response time shows just how important it is for officers to have unobligated time.

“If officers had been tied up at this time, it probably would have been a lot worse,”

That emergency call helped SAVE LIVES.

It was just one of about 300 calls for help flint police officers receive each and every day.

That’s more than 100-thousand a year, in a city where the need for police far outnumbers the men and women on duty.

“It’s a trend,” says Green. “Staffing levels across the US aren’t the same as they were 15 years ago. So with a city this size and the crime rate, the number of officers we have currently...they don’t complain. They are doing more with less.”

ABC12′s investigation shows even when manpower is stretching Flint’s blue line thinner than before, FPD is doing the unthinkable.

The department is dramatically reducing the amount of time from that call for help and the moment an officer arrives.

ABC12 investigated flint’s response times 10 years ago, when so many patrol officers were cut, residents would often wait more than an hour even for priority one calls. That means there’s a weapon involved or somehow someone’s life is in danger.

Even in 2015, the first year Flint joined Genesee County 911, dispatch records show the city’s average response time for the most urgent calls was 1 hour 19 minutes. By 2016, that was cut to under an hour at 52 minutes. Flint response times would go down to 40 minutes by 2017, 30 minutes by 2018 and Flint Police have now maintained an average of under a half hour for the past four years.

“I’m grateful for the improvement but there is still a lot of work to be done. 28 minutes is still long and we are working to improve that on a daily basis”

A lot has changed since Officer James Wheeler joined FPD nearly 24 years ago.

“It used to be when I went to roll call I couldn’t find a seat,” says Wheeler. “Now, sometimes there are just a few of us there. But again, we do what we have to do to make it happen with what we have.”

Back then 357 officers were assigned to serve and protect the citizens of flint.

Like so many members of the department, Wheeler is from the Flint area and believes in making a difference.

But that is tougher than ever before.

So many jobs, people and tax dollars have left the city, the police force has been cut to 125 officers...with 90 patrolling the streets.

That’s seven to ten per shift. Protecting and serving with fewer than 1/2 the number of officers recommended for Flint’s population and crime rate.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley says Flint doesn’t have that luxury. “Many communities populate their police department based on the population that they have to serve. When we don’t have a budget where we can actually fulfill all those obligations we have to have supporting subordinate agencies come in and support us.

Nearly 50 members of Michigan State Police are assigned to help Flint, along with more back up from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, out county agencies and police from nearby college campuses.

The department also created a telephone response unit, where volunteers take lower priority calls.

It’s all to get officers on the street to the most urgent calls faster.

“We had to prioritize as far as what we are going to respond to quickly in a timely matter and those are in progress calls,” says Green.

But operating with such a lean force means when there’s a shooting, stabbing or serious accident, most if not all officers on duty are sent there.

On March 17, when two men are shot in the parking lot of the Dollar General in flint, nine flint police officers responded to two separate scenes, leaving just three cars to respond to all the other calls in the city.

Last July, when police attempted to shut down a massive pop up party in Flint, hundreds of shots rang out. Six people where shot. Flint had extra police officers on hand, but it was all hands on deck and they needed back up.

In April, Dusty Sawgle was attacked while walking home from the store with her daughter. Minutes after a man came at her with a knife...she called 911.

“Terrifying,” she says, “he had a knife in his hand and I was trying to hold that back so he couldn’t stab me. Trying to not let him choke me.”

More than two hours passed and when she called back, the dispatcher told her they were trying to get through the calls.

The crime wasn’t in progress, so the call wasn’t the departments first priority.

But that did little to comfort Dusty as she was waiting for flint police to answer her call for help.

“They got there almost three hours later...and looked exhausted,” she said. “I see both sides. Residents shouldn’t have to wait that long when there is violent crime. When there is 68 calls and five police officers they need more cops on duty.”

Chief Green agrees. “More police officers is better I’ll take 100 more police officers. But is that feasible? No,” Green says. “As far as what our staffing levels are currently, it is a challenge once we have a major incident.”

Officer Wheeler tries to take it all in stride and keep a positive attitude.

“People can be a little frustrated but I assure them I did the best I could,” says Wheeler. “I know staying positive can be difficult. That’s what I tell myself every time I put my uniform on. This is a good day to have a good day and I can’t allow anyone to be in control of my smile and my happiness.”

Officer Wheeler patrols downtown Flint and having more beat cops like him is what Chief Green sees as the future of the police dept.

Green hopes to assign more officers to specific neighborhoods where they are recognized and trusted to not only RESPOND to but help prevent many crimes from ever happening.

“The men and women here are working very hard,” says Green. “We are improving every day and the future is bright for this dept.”

For those concerned about their staffing, Chief Green says the department is hiring officers weekly to fill vacant positions. But another way he says you can help them increase their staff is by voting YES on the public safety millage on tomorrow’s ballot. Chief Green says it’s just a renewal. City taxpayers aren’t asked to pay any more. But if it doesn’t pass, the Department could lose as many as 18 officers.

