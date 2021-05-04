Advertisement

Billboards around Mid-Michigan honor educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

Lamar Advertising is displaying 43 teachers on eight billboards in Mid-Michigan for Teacher...
Lamar Advertising is displaying 43 teachers on eight billboards in Mid-Michigan for Teacher Appreciation Week.(source: Lamar Advertising Co.)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several Mid-Michigan teachers get to see themselves on billboards this week.

Lamar Advertising, which owns hundreds of billboards across the country, is giving away space to honor educators this week for Teacher Appreciation Week. Eight digital billboards in Mid-Michigan are displaying 43 teachers in a rotation as part of the national campaign.

The company received 2,500 nominations for teachers to honor across the U.S. over the past two weeks and created images to appear in lights along freeways and highways nationwide.

“We are excited to play a role in showing teachers just how much their hard work and dedication is appreciated,” said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co. “Judging from the volume of submissions we received, there is tremendous enthusiasm to honor our teachers and express gratitude for all they do, especially during a very challenging time.”

The Mid-Michigan billboards displaying teachers this week include:

  • The south junction of I-75 and I-675.
  • State Street just east of Midland Road in Saginaw Township.
  • Bay Road near the U.S. Post Office in Saginaw Township.
  • Bay Road north of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township.
  • Tittabawassee Road west of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township.
  • M-47 and Carter Road in Freeland.
  • Pickard and Loomis roads east of Mount Pleasant.
  • Mission Street just south of High Street in Mount Pleasant.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The Flint Police Department
Young girl badly injured in hit-and-run on Pierson Road in Flint
Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs
Flint police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing in curve on Court Street

Latest News

By next week Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be authorized by the FDA for children...
Mid-Michigan doctor: authorizing vaccines for teens is a positive sign
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears in a video with other Midwest governors encouraging adults to get...
Gov. Whitmer receives Profile in Courage Award for COVID-19 work
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Flint Police Department
A race against time: Flint police working to improve response times