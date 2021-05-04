Billboards around Mid-Michigan honor educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several Mid-Michigan teachers get to see themselves on billboards this week.

Lamar Advertising, which owns hundreds of billboards across the country, is giving away space to honor educators this week for Teacher Appreciation Week. Eight digital billboards in Mid-Michigan are displaying 43 teachers in a rotation as part of the national campaign.

The company received 2,500 nominations for teachers to honor across the U.S. over the past two weeks and created images to appear in lights along freeways and highways nationwide.

“We are excited to play a role in showing teachers just how much their hard work and dedication is appreciated,” said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Co. “Judging from the volume of submissions we received, there is tremendous enthusiasm to honor our teachers and express gratitude for all they do, especially during a very challenging time.”

The Mid-Michigan billboards displaying teachers this week include:

The south junction of I-75 and I-675.

State Street just east of Midland Road in Saginaw Township.

Bay Road near the U.S. Post Office in Saginaw Township.

Bay Road north of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township.

Tittabawassee Road west of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township.

M-47 and Carter Road in Freeland.

Pickard and Loomis roads east of Mount Pleasant.

Mission Street just south of High Street in Mount Pleasant.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.