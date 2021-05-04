Advertisement

Cloudy Tuesday Afternoon

Temps near 60 degrees
By Brad Sugden
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a low pressure system exiting eastward, we’ll see plenty of clouds and the chance to run into a little drizzle or a stray shower – most will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s closer to the lake and northward, then into the low 60s further south. Our winds will gradually shift from the SW to W, then NW, at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tonight winds stay up out of the NW. We’ll stay cloudy, dropping back to near 40 degrees.

Tomorrow we’ll make it only to the mid 50s! Cloud cover decreases through the day with those further east hanging on to some clouds the longest, possibly even seeing a light rain shower. Everyone finishes out the day with sun before clouds move back in heading into Thursday.

Flint police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing in curve on Court Street

