Congressman Kildee announces $754,000 grant for Saginaw program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/4/2021) - Congressman Dan Kildee has announced a $754,000 federal grant to the Saginaw County Commission on Aging.

The money will be used to support 58 AmeriCorps Foster Grandparent volunteers to serve as mentors, provide tutoring in literacy and math and support students with special needs.

The money was awarded through the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program (FGP). The FGP has provided grants to organizations to engage low-income Americans ages 55 and older in providing one-on-one mentoring and academic support to children with special or exceptional needs. The FGP engages older adults as tutors, mentors and role models to children at-risk of falling behind in school and to those with physical disabilities or other special needs.

“I’m proud to announce this AmeriCorps grant for the Saginaw County Commission on Aging to help pair you with mentors to help them succeed,” Congressman Kildee said. “I’m grateful to all the volunteers serving as mentors and tutors in our community. When students have early access to guidance and mentorship, our whole community benefits. Especially during a pandemic, when many students have struggled with learning loss, it is important that young people have the support of mentors and tutors who will help them succeed.”

