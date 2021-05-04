Advertisement

Flint mayor to give public progress report on water system

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is planning to give residents an update on the status of Flint water and infrastructure improvements.

“We are seven years into this crisis and never before have residents been given a comprehensive update on where we are,” Neeley said. “In this administration, we are committed to transparency and to engaging residents in our work to move Flint forward in a positive direction.”

The progress report on the Flint water will happen Thursday at 5 p.m.

The report will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Residents also can call 617-829-7076 to listen to the presentation.

