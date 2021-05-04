Advertisement

Government seeks 2-year prison sentence for ex-UAW leader

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams...
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams has been charged with corruption, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers.

The government says Dennis Williams led “two lives,” as a leader of a blue-collar union who also had a taste for premium champagne and California villas.

Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Williams will be sentenced May 11.

Williams has tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant. But the government says he devised ways to conceal the spending.

Williams is seeking a prison sentence of a year and a day, which would qualify him for good behavior credits.

The following former UAW leaders and Fiat-Chrysler officials already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).
  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).
  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).
  • Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).
  • Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).
  • Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).
  • Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).
  • Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).
  • Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).
  • Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson (one year in prison).

The following former UAW officials have pleaded guilty to the embezzlement scheme and are awaiting sentencing:

  • Former UAW President Gary Jones.
  • Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton.
  • Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk.
  • Former UAW Region 5 Director and UAW Board member Vance Pearson.
  • Former UAW President Dennis Williams.

