Government seeks 2-year prison sentence for ex-UAW leader
DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers.
The government says Dennis Williams led “two lives,” as a leader of a blue-collar union who also had a taste for premium champagne and California villas.
Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Williams will be sentenced May 11.
Williams has tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant. But the government says he devised ways to conceal the spending.
Williams is seeking a prison sentence of a year and a day, which would qualify him for good behavior credits.
The following former UAW leaders and Fiat-Chrysler officials already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:
- Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).
- Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).
- Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).
- Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).
- Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).
- Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).
- Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).
- Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).
- Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).
- Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson (one year in prison).
The following former UAW officials have pleaded guilty to the embezzlement scheme and are awaiting sentencing:
- Former UAW President Gary Jones.
- Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton.
- Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk.
- Former UAW Region 5 Director and UAW Board member Vance Pearson.
- Former UAW President Dennis Williams.
