Government seeks 2-year prison sentence for ex-UAW leader

DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers.

The government says Dennis Williams led “two lives,” as a leader of a blue-collar union who also had a taste for premium champagne and California villas.

Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Williams will be sentenced May 11.

Williams has tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant. But the government says he devised ways to conceal the spending.

Williams is seeking a prison sentence of a year and a day, which would qualify him for good behavior credits.

The following former UAW leaders and Fiat-Chrysler officials already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).

Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).

Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).

Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).

Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).

Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).

Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).

Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson (one year in prison).

The following former UAW officials have pleaded guilty to the embezzlement scheme and are awaiting sentencing:

Former UAW President Gary Jones.

Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton.

Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk.

Former UAW Region 5 Director and UAW Board member Vance Pearson.

Former UAW President Dennis Williams.

