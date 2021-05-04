Gov. Whitmer declares May 4 International Firefighters’ Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared May 4, as International Firefighters’ Day.

The day is to recognize the sacrifices that firefighters across the state make to keep communities safe. The state says Michigan has over 30,000 firefighters and over 1,000 departments.

“On International Firefighters Day, we honor the fearless men and women who not only run towards burning buildings and risk their own lives to save others but are often the first response when we need medical attention in our homes,” Whitmer said. “Through a pandemic, firefighters have continued serving on the frontlines, stepping up amidst extraordinary circumstances to keep selflessly serving their communities.”

The state says a way to honor those firefighters is through making sure your home is secure. It suggests have a fire escape plan, and making sure you have a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm.

“Their commitment to protecting the public – especially during these troubling times – is to be commended,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “Please take this time to thank a firefighter for the hard work and sacrifices they make.”

