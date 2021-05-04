Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer declares May 4 International Firefighters’ Day

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared May 4, as International Firefighters’ Day.

The day is to recognize the sacrifices that firefighters across the state make to keep communities safe. The state says Michigan has over 30,000 firefighters and over 1,000 departments.

“On International Firefighters Day, we honor the fearless men and women who not only run towards burning buildings and risk their own lives to save others but are often the first response when we need medical attention in our homes,” Whitmer said. “Through a pandemic, firefighters have continued serving on the frontlines, stepping up amidst extraordinary circumstances to keep selflessly serving their communities.”

The state says a way to honor those firefighters is through making sure your home is secure. It suggests have a fire escape plan, and making sure you have a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm.

“Their commitment to protecting the public – especially during these troubling times – is to be commended,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “Please take this time to thank a firefighter for the hard work and sacrifices they make.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The Flint Police Department
Young girl badly injured in hit-and-run on Pierson Road in Flint
Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs
Flint police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing in curve on Court Street

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School
The Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School taught forced assimilation classes for...
Saginaw Chippewa tribe asks trespassers to avoid former Indian school
Fire truck
Woman jumps from second floor window to escape house fire
A Rochester mother is suing the school district, claiming a board member talked with her...
Parent sues Rochester school district, says she lost job over COVID-19 opinion