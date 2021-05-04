Home health care provider charged with Medicaid fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that she has charged 43-year-old Khadisha L. Saunders-Davenport with one count of Medicaid fraud.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

Saunders-Davenport is the owner of Synergy Home Services, a company enrolled with the state of Michigan as a home help provider. While employing caregivers, Saunders-Davenport also personally provided care for certain Medicaid beneficiaries.

Investigators say Saunders-Davenport submitted false claims to Medicaid for home health care services that she never provided. Some of the claims allegedly were filed when patients were hospitalized or not receiving home health care at all.

Saunders-Davenport allegedly submitted false claims to the state during 2018 and 2019, resulting in approximately $17,000 in improper Medicaid payments.

“Home help services are a valuable part of the care needed by many Medicaid beneficiaries,” said Nessel. “Those who think no one is watching this program for fraud and try to game the system will be held accountable.”

Saunders-Davenport was arraigned before Judge Andrea Larkin in East Lansing District Court. She was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond while awaiting her next court appearance on May 14.

