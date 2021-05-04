Isabella County store owner pulls gun on armed robbery suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Isabella County Deputies are searching for an armed man accused of robbing a convenience store at gun point. Investigators say the gunmen fled when the store owner pulled out a gun of his own.

It happened at the corner of Isabella and Broadway road at 1:40 am on Tuesday morning. The man entered the store wearing a knitted style hat and face mask. The clerk told deputies the man pulled a hand gun from the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and demanded money. The store owner says he pulled a hand gun on the suspect, and the suspect then ran from the store.

Law enforcement responded to the area and attempted to locate the suspect who was last seen running from the store. The suspect was not located during the incident and subsequent search.

Anyone with information about the incident or gunman is urged to call the Isabella County Sheriff’s office at (989) 772-5911.

