Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since January

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - On Tuesday, Michigan reported the fewest newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and second highest death total for a single day since January.

The state also inched slightly closer to the first benchmark from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show 50.6% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, which is an increase of 0.2% from Monday. Two weeks after that figure reaches 55%, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.703 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 5.105 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.023 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 575,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.069 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.099 million people statewide. A total of 39.3% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 50.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,527 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 851,947. That is the lowest increase covering a single day since Jan. 23.

State health officials reported 126 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,897. Saturday’s death total was the second highest covering a single day since Jan. 23.

Fifty-one of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped on Monday to the lowest level since March 23 with nearly 25,900 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests rebounded from a six-week low below 10% on Sunday to 11.25% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped below 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time in a month. As of Tuesday, 2,947 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 65 from Monday. Of those, 2,795 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 767 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 510 of them were on ventilator Monday.

Since Monday, there are 21 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 32,459 cases and 808 deaths, which is an increase of 97 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 19,968 cases and 562 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 996 cases, 28 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Bay, 10,049 cases and 312 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,932 cases, 73 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gladwin, 1,835 cases, 47 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gratiot, 3,046 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Huron, 2,978 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Iosco, 1,689 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 5,087 cases, 83 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Lapeer, 7,476 cases and 177 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Midland, 6,445 cases, 75 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,332 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Oscoda, 506 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,552 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 3,635 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,436 cases, 96 deaths and 3,943 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 4,728 cases and 152 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

