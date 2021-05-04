Advertisement

Michigan seeing declining numbers in USDA lunch program participation

Students in Michigan have been able to receive free meals as part of the USDA’s national school...
Students in Michigan have been able to receive free meals as part of the USDA’s national school breakfast and lunch programs. The most recent data from the USDA shows 778,259 students received free meals last year compared to 810,124 in 2019.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - A downward trend. Across the state - the number of students taking advantage of free meals in their local school district is heading in the wrong direction.

Students in Michigan have been able to receive free meals as part of the USDA’s national school breakfast and lunch programs. The most recent data from the USDA shows 778,259 students received free meals last year compared to 810,124 in 2019.

Stephanie Phillips is the food service director for Corunna Public Schools -- just one district seeing a decline in meal program participation.

“Eventually it ends up taking a toll like between jobs, like staff could end up losing hours, we may not need as many hands to make the food, and overall it can just affect the school long term,” Phillips said.

Phillips says right now, the district is down 123 school lunches a day compared to a year ago, which is equivalent to 22,140 meals for the year.

The district also serves dinner meals done through a separate program; that number is down 96 meals a day.

And a la carte items which serve as a revenue source for the school is down $297 a day.

But breakfast meals are up by 206 compared to a year ago.

“A lot of schools are seeing that trend because we’re doing breakfast in the classroom, which isn’t typical. Usually it’s done in the cafeteria, they come through the line,” she said.

Philipps couldn’t pinpoint the exact reasoning for the decline, but we do know many other food sources and programs have become available to students and families during the pandemic.

But there’s still concern because the USDA meal program isn’t going to be free forever.

Phillips just doesn’t want to see this pattern continue both for the district’s sake and students.

“We’re here to help. We know a lot of people are hurting right now with jobs and anything like that, and our goal is just to try and relieve that pressure,” she said.

During normal school years, students have to meet income requirements to be eligible for free or reduced lunches.

But at the beginning of the pandemic - the USDA made meals free for all students.

That policy will run through the 2021-22 school year as well.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The Flint Police Department
Young girl badly injured in hit-and-run on Pierson Road in Flint
Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base

Latest News

Voting behind bars in Genesee County
It targets working age men who may be having a mental health issue
Thumb area counties launch Man Therapy to help working age men cope with mental health issues
Hurley Medical Center talks treating uptick in Flint violence, increase in trauma cases
Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church in Flint partnered with RIP Medical to pay off the debt.
Flint church pays medical debt for Genesee County residents
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since January