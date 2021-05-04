Michigan students get moving on Bike to School Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan students, along with their parents, teachers and community leaders, will join students around the country for Bike to School Day on Wednesday.

The event is organized by the Michigan Fitness Foundation Safe Routes to School program staff in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Transportation. The day celebrates the benefits of bicycling.

The federal program makes it safe, convenient and fun for children, including those with disabilities, to bicycle and walk to school.

“When students have safe routes to travel, they can incorporate more physical activity into their daily routine,” said Mike Kapp, administrator of the MDOT Office of Economic Development. “By having a day dedicated to biking to school, we can show families what’s possible in their community.”

