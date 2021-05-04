Advertisement

Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base

A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATH, Mich. (AP) - A teenage baseball player has died nearly two weeks after he was knocked unconscious during a collision at second base.

The Lansing State Journal says Cooper Gardner, a junior at Bath High School, died Sunday at home. The school says on Facebook that Cooper suffered a brain injury on April 21 during a game between Bath and Portland St. Patrick.

Coach Michael Collins says Cooper was trying to catch the ball and tag a runner at second base when he was struck in the head in a collision. A GoFundMe page described it as a “freak accident.”

Flint police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing in curve on Court Street

