New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint automotive plant is on the fast track for redevelopment!

The international auto parts supplier, Hirotec America is announcing plans to lease the former Delphi site off of Center Road.

It was once home to thousands of workers. The former Delphi facility on Flint’s east side closed its doors for good in November of 2013.

”Before it was bought a couple years ago because it had sat vacant for so long, only three of the four walls were usable, so this space has been vacant waiting for someone like Hirotec to move in,” Tyler Rossmaessler said.

Rossmaessler is the Executive Director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance. The Group helped navigate the automotive supplier with a five-year lease, giving the facility new life!

For Rossmaessler, there’s no better spot for Hirotec America’s fourth Michigan plant.

”We’re excited to welcome the company to our community. We’re excited that they were drawn to this area because of the workforce. What it means is another vacant building being put to good use, and I think that’s a good story for the community,” Rossmaessler said.

Now, here’s another good story for the community. Hirotec plans to create about 70 new jobs over the next few years, 40 to 50 of which will be local hires from the Genesee County area. Rossmaessler says these are skilled positions that are usually willing to pay good money.

”These people who work at this place will get their haircut, and they’ll go out to eat, and they’ll give to their church, and those are all good things for the multiplier effect in our community,” Rossmaessler said.

Hirotec says the new Flint operation will focus on tooling integration for auto manufacturers. The Japanese company has its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, but Rossmaessler says he hopes this is just the first step for the company and that development continues on the east side of the city.

”I hope they keep expanding there. I hope that they start adding onto that facility and they hire more and more people,” Rossmaessler said.

