Parent sues Rochester school district, says she lost job over COVID-19 opinion

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit parent who has been outspoken about getting kids back inside schools has filed a lawsuit.

Elena Dinverno says she lost her job after a Rochester school board member complained to her employer. Dinverno says she faced illegal retaliation for expressing free speech.

Her attorney, Deborah Gordon, says a school district has “zero business” policing Dinverno’s speech.

Dinverno has participated in Facebook groups that were in favor of reopening Rochester schools for in-person instruction. She says frequently questioned the school board’s decisions.

There was no immediate comment about the lawsuit from the Rochester district.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.