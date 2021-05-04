Advertisement

Parent sues Rochester school district, says she lost job over COVID-19 opinion

A Rochester mother is suing the school district, claiming a board member talked with her employer about her opinions in favor of reopening schools.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit parent who has been outspoken about getting kids back inside schools has filed a lawsuit.

Elena Dinverno says she lost her job after a Rochester school board member complained to her employer. Dinverno says she faced illegal retaliation for expressing free speech.

Her attorney, Deborah Gordon, says a school district has “zero business” policing Dinverno’s speech.

Dinverno has participated in Facebook groups that were in favor of reopening Rochester schools for in-person instruction. She says frequently questioned the school board’s decisions.

There was no immediate comment about the lawsuit from the Rochester district.   

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

