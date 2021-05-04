Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in Mount Pleasant armed robbery attempt

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery attempt early Tuesday.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect walked into a convenience store at the intersection of Isabella and Broadway roads east of Mount Pleasant around 1:40 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

The employee told investigators that the suspect was wearing a face mask and knit cap when he walked into the store. He pulled the handgun from the pocket of a hooded sweatshirt and demanded money.

However, the clerk said he pulled a handgun on the suspect in self defense and the suspect ran away. Police searched for the suspect when they arrived, but he could not be located.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was last seen running west from the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The Flint Police Department
Young girl badly injured in hit-and-run on Pierson Road in Flint
Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base

Latest News

Michigan seeing declining numbers in USDA lunch program participation
Bicycles
Michigan students get moving on Bike to School Day
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley
Flint mayor to give public progress report on water system
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store in Mount Pleasant.
Isabella County store owner pulls gun on armed robbery suspect
Congressman Kildee announces $754,000 grant for Saginaw program