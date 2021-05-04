Police looking for suspect in Mount Pleasant armed robbery attempt

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery attempt early Tuesday.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect walked into a convenience store at the intersection of Isabella and Broadway roads east of Mount Pleasant around 1:40 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

The employee told investigators that the suspect was wearing a face mask and knit cap when he walked into the store. He pulled the handgun from the pocket of a hooded sweatshirt and demanded money.

However, the clerk said he pulled a handgun on the suspect in self defense and the suspect ran away. Police searched for the suspect when they arrived, but he could not be located.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was last seen running west from the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

