Thumb area counties launch Man Therapy to help working age men cope with mental health issues

The program began in February
By Dawn Jones
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the Man Therapy website one man shares a testimonial about on the brink of suicide. “ I was at the lowest time of my life, he said.

The Thumb Community Health Partnership launched Man Therapy in February to provide men with an outlet to check their mental health.

According to the National Institute for Mental Health suicide rates for men is nearly four times higher than that of women.

In Michigan’s four- county thumb region of Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola and Lapeer counties there were 41 deaths by suicide in 2018.

Men made up 90 percent of those deaths.

Kari White is the Program Coordinator for the Thumb Community Health Partnership. She says there are many reasons why men choose death by suicide.

“A lot of times it is recently ended relationships, or financial issues” she said.

White said societal pressures can also be an underlying reason. “They may feel pressure from the world having to feel like they need to support and provide for their families. When they are not able to do that it potentially becomes a mental health issue,” White said.

For more information and to find resources visit mantherapy.org

