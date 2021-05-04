Advertisement

Woman jumps from second floor window to escape house fire

Fire truck
Fire truck((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 60-year-old woman is hospitalized after she jumped from a second story window to escape a house fire in northern Oakland County.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Oakwood Road in Brandon Township, which is just east of Ortonville. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office found the woman lying in the front yard when they arrived.

Police say the woman was trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out, so she jumped to safety before emergency crews arrived.

The Brandon Township Fire Department extinguished the flames while paramedics provided medical aid to the woman. An ambulance rushed her to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where she remained in stable condition on Tuesday.

A fire investigator from the sheriff’s office is working to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The Flint Police Department
Young girl badly injured in hit-and-run on Pierson Road in Flint
Hirotec America has a U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Auto supplier leasing former Delphi facility with plans to create dozens of jobs
Flint police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing in curve on Court Street

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer declares May 4 International Firefighters’ Day
Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School
The Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School taught forced assimilation classes for...
Saginaw Chippewa tribe asks trespassers to avoid former Indian school
A Rochester mother is suing the school district, claiming a board member talked with her...
Parent sues Rochester school district, says she lost job over COVID-19 opinion