Woman jumps from second floor window to escape house fire

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 60-year-old woman is hospitalized after she jumped from a second story window to escape a house fire in northern Oakland County.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Oakwood Road in Brandon Township, which is just east of Ortonville. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office found the woman lying in the front yard when they arrived.

Police say the woman was trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out, so she jumped to safety before emergency crews arrived.

The Brandon Township Fire Department extinguished the flames while paramedics provided medical aid to the woman. An ambulance rushed her to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where she remained in stable condition on Tuesday.

A fire investigator from the sheriff’s office is working to determine how the fire started.

