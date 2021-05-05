Advertisement

Barton City Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence and Witness Tampering

43-year-old accused of calling, texting and writing letters to victim from jail
43-year-old Richard Coutts Jr. has plead guilty to domestic violence despite attempting to...
43-year-old Richard Coutts Jr. has plead guilty to domestic violence despite attempting to interfere with charges against him, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.(Tyler Markle)
By Angie Hendershot and ABC12 Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING (WJRT) – 43-year-old Richard Coutts Jr. has plead guilty to domestic violence despite attempting to interfere with charges against him, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Coutts is accused of holding a woman at knifepoint for multiple hours and threatening to kill her while admittedly high on meth, cocaine and heroin late last year. A second and similar incident happened shortly after the new year.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, Coutts was arrested Jan. 5 on those allegations in Oscoda Township. Once transported to the Alcona County Jail, Coutts became violent toward correction officers and law enforcement officers.

The defendant attempted to break the window of the jail tank with the handcuffs as they were being taken off, resisted being placed in a restraint chair after attempting to break the window, and spit on an officer once restrained.

For the following two months, Coutts, despite being told to have no contact with the victim, called, texted and wrote letters from jail—including nearly 1,200 messages sent between Jan. 5 and Feb. 9 through the Alcona County Jail’s texting system.

“This plea agreement shows the dedicated work being done by the Department to uphold the law and achieve justice,” Nessel said.

Coutts will serve prison time as a habitual offender by pleading guilty to:

  • domestic violence, his third offense, resulting in a minimum of four years and maximum of 15 years in prison;
  • assault with a dangerous weapon, resulting in a minimum of four years and maximum of 15 years in prison;
  • witness tampering, resulting in a minimum of four and maximum of 10 years in prison;
  • malicious use of telecommunications, resulting in credit for time serviced, which is approximately four months; and
  • obstructing and resisting a police officer, resulting in a minimum of two and maximum of 15 years in prison.

Additional charges including unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Coutts is scheduled for sentencing June 8 at 9:30 a.m. The sentences will run concurrent.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity...
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint

Latest News

Bay County Habitat for Humanity feeling the impact from high lumber prices.
Bay County Habitat for Humanity feeling the impact of high lumber prices
The mayor announced plans to increase the City of Flint’s efforts to Fight Blight by committing...
Mayor allocates $2 million of $99 million rescue funds to fight blight
Kettering University receives grant from Community Foundation of Greater Flint
A pair of mute swans is shown on Lake Michigan at Leelanau State Park in Leelanau County.
DNR says several mute swans found dead in Oakland County were not poisoned