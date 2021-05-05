Advertisement

Bay County Habitat for Humanity feeling the impact of high lumber prices

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As lumber prices have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects are making their way to Mid-Michigan and one Bay County nonprofit organization is feeling the pinch.

Brian Krause, executive director of the Bay County Habitat for Humanity, said that lumber prices are causing their projects to cost significantly more.

“We’re in the process of building a house right now, and we’ve already started, and it’s $30,000 more already on our budget than we began with,” he said.

In some cases, Krause said the cost of wood they use is nearly four times as much.

“In 2019 when I first started, a sheet of OSB 4x8 OSB was $8.84, it’s now $33 a sheet,” he said. “A 2x4 was $2.50, they’re now $8 a piece for each one.”

Bay County’s Habitat for Humanity has embarked on Operation We Care, an effort to provide free home repairs for veterans living in the area.

An example of the rise in cost was seen during a recent project that helped a blind, 86-year-old Bay City veteran. The group rebuilt the porch up this his house and Krause said the wood used in that project cost a ton.

“That same porch that we built this year, which cost like $1,600 would have cost us probably about $400 you know, two years ago,” he said.

Krause said Habitat for Humanity already operates on a tight budget. They were still able to help several veterans and their families last year in Operation We Care despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of lumber prices, Krause said the pandemic has also led to a significant drop in volunteers. He said they used to have 650 volunteers working with them and last year, it dropped to only eight.

This adds to an already complicated problem because without the help of volunteers, the organization has had to use contractors for some of the work, which also adds on cost. Krause said dipping into their budget can impact their ability to help more people.

“We’re looking for grants, we’re looking for donations, and sponsorships and stuff like that but really we can only do what we have the money to do so I mean, we’re helping as many people as we can,” he said.

Krause said donations are always welcome and that if anyone is looking to donate or volunteer, to contact him directly or reach out on Facebook or Bay County Habitat for Humanity’s website.

