Birch Run Area Schools could lose millions after voters narrowly reject an operating millage

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/5/2021) - A mid-Michigan school district could lose millions of dollars.

That’s the fall-out from losing an operating millage that failed by the slimmest of margins.

The Birch Run Area School District is already planning it’s next move, after voters stopped a small tax increase on businesses, but not primary homeowners.

At stake - more than 2 million dollars in school funding.

“I just feel like it’s sad that it only, it didn’t pass by, you know, four votes. And, if more people would’ve voted, it would’ve helped out the school,” said Jacqueline Jones.

That’s right.

Just four votes out of more than twelve hundred.

The school district doesn’t have much time to decide what to do next.

Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra spoke about the options available after the Board of Canvassers competes their review next week.

The first step would be to ask for a recount.

“They can do it, but whether or not it actually changes the results, I think it’s probably unlikely.”

Next, a May 11th deadline is looming.

That’s when another millage proposal could be put on the August ballot.

For a price - tens of thousands of dollars.

“They also have to be mindful that you can only have this proposal on a ballot twice in an election year. And so, if they didn’t pass that time around, there are some serious consequences,” added Guerra.

The district would then have to seek out alternative funding or make some serious budget cuts.

“They would likely need to reach out to the governor’s office to see what sort of help and assistance they could receive from the state,” Guerra commented.

Any tax changes would not take effect until winter taxes - which are due early next year.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Birch Run Area School District will go ahead with a special election in August.

