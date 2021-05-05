Advertisement

Birch Run Area Schools could lose millions after voters narrowly reject an operating millage

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/5/2021) - A mid-Michigan school district could lose millions of dollars.

That’s the fall-out from losing an operating millage that failed by the slimmest of margins.

The Birch Run Area School District is already planning it’s next move, after voters stopped a small tax increase on businesses, but not primary homeowners.

At stake - more than 2 million dollars in school funding.

“I just feel like it’s sad that it only, it didn’t pass by, you know, four votes. And, if more people would’ve voted, it would’ve helped out the school,” said Jacqueline Jones.

That’s right.

Just four votes out of more than twelve hundred.

The school district doesn’t have much time to decide what to do next.

Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra spoke about the options available after the Board of Canvassers competes their review next week.

The first step would be to ask for a recount.

“They can do it, but whether or not it actually changes the results, I think it’s probably unlikely.”

Next, a May 11th deadline is looming.

That’s when another millage proposal could be put on the August ballot.

For a price - tens of thousands of dollars.

“They also have to be mindful that you can only have this proposal on a ballot twice in an election year. And so, if they didn’t pass that time around, there are some serious consequences,” added Guerra.

The district would then have to seek out alternative funding or make some serious budget cuts.

“They would likely need to reach out to the governor’s office to see what sort of help and assistance they could receive from the state,” Guerra commented.

Any tax changes would not take effect until winter taxes - which are due early next year.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Birch Run Area School District will go ahead with a special election in August.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity...
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint

Latest News

The Michigan Capitol in Lansing
Michigan proclaims May as “Professional Trades Month”
Voters narrowly reject Birch Run Area Schools operating millage
Voters narrowly reject Birch Run Area Schools operating millage
Michael Lagueux
Genesee Township man accused of abusing his mother and adult cousin
43-year-old Richard Coutts Jr. has plead guilty to domestic violence despite attempting to...
Barton City man pleads guilty to domestic violence and witness tampering