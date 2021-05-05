Chilly today with some sun!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a low pressure system we have some leftover clouds and a NW wind. Clouds and wind will decrease as this system moves out today before cloud and rain return tomorrow with the next system.

Chilly today with highs closer to Lake Huron in the mid 40s to near 50, while further inland/south we’ll have more low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s through the afternoon. Clouds will decrease, giving way to more sun through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight clouds start to move back in as our wind lightens. Temps will fall to the low and mid 30s for most, so make sure to protect the plants!

You might see a little sun early tomorrow morning before clouds take over. Showers look to arrive midday and carry through the evening, especially the further south you are. Highs tomorrow and Friday will only be near 50!

