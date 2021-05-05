Clio theatre announces first show since pandemic

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Clio theatre is raising the curtain for their first live production in more than a year.

Theatre 57 is preparing to bring their love of theatre back to the stage while continuing practicing COVID-19 safety protocols.

President of the Clio Cast and Crew Mary Swedorksi says she’s been grinning ear to ear as her team continues to prepare and rehearse for their performance of “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear” by Michigan Native David MacGregor.

Swedorski says they are taking all precautions to make sure the cast, crew and audience are safe.

“We’re taking temperatures out the door... We have social distance seating, masks have to be worn we’re not doing any intermission for the show, so that everybody is safe, our cast is wearing masks.”

The Clio Cast and Crew is a non-profit organization has struggled just like so many organizations during the pandemic. But with help from their members and volunteers, they were able keep their doors open.

“People have sent memberships in whether they were, I mean, they didn’t get to see any shows no benefits from their memberships for a year and yet they were still there supporting us,” said Swedorski.

Jordan Reed stars as Sherlock Holmes. He says although it’s been a stressful journey preparing for the show during the pandemic he’s happy to finally be back on the stage.

“We’re learning, we’re all just rolling with it, figuring out how we can do it the best we can,” said Reed.

Opening night is sold out. However, there are other shows you can catch.

“It’d be a good way. A good first way to ease yourself back into going out and enjoy the local culture,” added Reed.

To find more details about upcoming performances head to the Clio Cast & Crew website, HERE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.