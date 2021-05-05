Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/5/21) - A reported collision in Flint shut down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road for hours Wednesday morning.

The details have not yet been released. But ABC 12 video of the scene appeared to show a collision between a car and pickup. The truck had landed upside down.

The Genesee County 911 incident page showed the crash happened around 1:00.

