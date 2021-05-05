Advertisement

Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint

Police spent hours at the scene of a crash on a busy Flint road.
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/5/21) - A reported collision in Flint shut down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road for hours Wednesday morning.

The details have not yet been released. But ABC 12 video of the scene appeared to show a collision between a car and pickup. The truck had landed upside down.

The Genesee County 911 incident page showed the crash happened around 1:00.

Stay with ABC 12 as we work to learn more about the collision.

