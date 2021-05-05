Advertisement

Kettering University receives grant from Community Foundation of Greater Flint

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/5/2021) - Kettering University has received a $7,500 grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to support the school’s Pre-College Computer Science Camps.

According to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, the money will be used for The Cyber Security and Python Coding Camps.

The camps are held in July, and promote hands-on learning and helping high school students understand programming and appropriate and safe online behavior.

The University says this will also improve creativity and problem-solving skills among students.

“The generosity of this grant will remove financial barriers for students that have a passion for computer science to participate in our summer programs,” said Cherie Taylor, Kettering’s Pre-College Programs Lead. “The students can take their new skills and lessons back to the classroom and extra-curricular activities such as robotics to help their teams improve the coding on their robots.”

The grant will offset costs for students of Genesee County Schools to attend the camps, based on financial need.

“Offering Flint and Genesee County youth the opportunity to learn computer science skills through this camp at Kettering University gives students skills that can be applied to future careers in the STEM field, which is rapidly growing and offers lucrative employment opportunities,” said Alexandria Dawson, CFGF Program Officer.

The money comes from the Foundation’s Bruce B. Mackey Fund for Education.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity...
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint
File photo
Man killed in crash on Dort Highway while leaving a business

Latest News

43-year-old Richard Coutts Jr. has plead guilty to domestic violence despite attempting to...
Barton City Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence and Witness Tampering
Bay County Habitat for Humanity feeling the impact from high lumber prices.
Bay County Habitat for Humanity feeling the impact of high lumber prices
The mayor announced plans to increase the City of Flint’s efforts to Fight Blight by committing...
Mayor allocates $2 million of $99 million rescue funds to fight blight
A pair of mute swans is shown on Lake Michigan at Leelanau State Park in Leelanau County.
DNR says several mute swans found dead in Oakland County were not poisoned