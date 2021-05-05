Kettering University receives grant from Community Foundation of Greater Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/5/2021) - Kettering University has received a $7,500 grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to support the school’s Pre-College Computer Science Camps.

According to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, the money will be used for The Cyber Security and Python Coding Camps.

The camps are held in July, and promote hands-on learning and helping high school students understand programming and appropriate and safe online behavior.

The University says this will also improve creativity and problem-solving skills among students.

“The generosity of this grant will remove financial barriers for students that have a passion for computer science to participate in our summer programs,” said Cherie Taylor, Kettering’s Pre-College Programs Lead. “The students can take their new skills and lessons back to the classroom and extra-curricular activities such as robotics to help their teams improve the coding on their robots.”

The grant will offset costs for students of Genesee County Schools to attend the camps, based on financial need.

“Offering Flint and Genesee County youth the opportunity to learn computer science skills through this camp at Kettering University gives students skills that can be applied to future careers in the STEM field, which is rapidly growing and offers lucrative employment opportunities,” said Alexandria Dawson, CFGF Program Officer.

The money comes from the Foundation’s Bruce B. Mackey Fund for Education.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.