Advertisement

CVS offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine at 300 Michigan pharmacies

CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)(WVIR)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - CVS pharmacies across Michigan are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations or same-day appointments.

The walk-in and same-day options include CVS locations in Bay City, Fenton, Imlay City, Midland, Montrose and Saginaw.

Click here for information about signing up for a same-day appointment as little as one hour from the time of scheduling.

CVS locations across the country have administered more than 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since they became available in December.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity...
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint

Latest News

COVID wrap: America reopens
The Michigan Legislature is considering a bill that would exempt graduation ceremonies from...
Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduation ceremonies from COVID-19 order
The pandemic has changed the standards for working on the road and cleanliness on airplanes.
What COVID-era travel changes are likely here to stay?
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine