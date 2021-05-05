CVS offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine at 300 Michigan pharmacies

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - CVS pharmacies across Michigan are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations or same-day appointments.

The walk-in and same-day options include CVS locations in Bay City, Fenton, Imlay City, Midland, Montrose and Saginaw.

Click here for information about signing up for a same-day appointment as little as one hour from the time of scheduling.

CVS locations across the country have administered more than 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since they became available in December.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.”

