Despite loosened Michigan mask mandate, graduates plan to continue wearing them

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Health experts say the risk of spreading COVID-19 is low outdoors, which is good news heading into graduation and open house season.

Michigan’s new mask mandate announced Tuesday evening is the first major reduction in the face covering requirement since last summer. But for some people, it doesn’t change a thing.

Kori Richmond-Sattiewhite, 17, received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Mott Comunnity College on Wednesday.

“It’s really exciting that I started my vaccination process. I’m still gonna wear my mask everywhere I go,” she said.

That includes the Flint Southwestern Academy senior’s open house scheduled for early next month. Despite the state lifting some restrictions on outdoor mask requirements, masks are no longer required for gatherings of less than 100 people.

“I just still feel like it’s not safe,” Richmond-Sattiewhite said. “But now that I’ve got my vaccine, I’m still just going to wear my mask, because you can still COVID.”

She is not the only one who feels that way.

“Even though we’re getting a shot, I think we still should where I’m asked just to be safe. I have grandbabies as one of my parents has asked myself, still, you know where to mass and just be as safe as you can,” said Melissa Owens, who is busy planning a graduation party for her daughter Alyssa Young.

The 17-year-old is a senior at Hamady High School. She says they will continue to follow the previous mask wearing guidelines.

“Yes, still wear mask, be safe and hand sanitizer,” Melissa Owens said.

Both Richmond-Sattiewhite and Young are part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission as student leaders. They serve as a volunteer COVID-19 vaccine student ambassadors for the state.

They believe it’s important to set a good example for not just their peers, but for everyone. For them, that means wearing masks a little longer even though they no longer have to.

“Because I’ve had family members with COVID and I just want to protect myself and the rest of my family,” Young said.

Another change announced Tuesday allows anyone fully vaccinated and not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to skip wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.

