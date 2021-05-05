ELGA Credit Union seeing major uptick in fraud cases targeting members

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of dollars of people’s hard earned money is gone within a matter of seconds.

ELGA Credit Union and financial institutions all across the country say they’re seeing a massive uptick in fraud. All it takes is a phone call, text message or email.

Karen Church, CEO of ELGA Credit Union in Burton, can’t pinpoint the exact reason why scams and fraud cases are increasing, she but suspects it’s because there’s been such a big infusion of money into the economy. Between enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, scammers are out to cash in.

“A big uptick in what we’re seeing right now is the classic emails and now text messages and emails saying something’s wrong with your account or there’s been an order on Amazon, can you confirm this,” Church said.

Lexus Garcia, who is the senior fraud analyst for ELGA, said people are clicking the links that are sent to them and then they are routed to the scammer, who then asks for personal information like credit card or debit card numbers, bank account numbers -- all sensitive information that should never be shared.

Garcia described what happened with one member recently while she was on the phone with a scammer.

“This person had alerts set up so was then getting alerted that money had been being drained from her account all while she was still on the phone with the scammer,” she said.

Church said most people are reluctant to talk about getting scammed because they are too embarrassed and upset because they can’t get their money back.

“They go to town in a quick hurry. They drain your bank accounts, so they have to be aware of this at every connection you have,” she said. “You never can give up your information.”

Church can’t pinpoint an exact number of people that have fallen victim to these scammers, but says the numbers are continuing to grow. The amounts being drained from these accounts is in the thousands.

“Financial institutions have no way of getting that money back,” Church said. “The fraudsters are buying cryptocurrency, and they’re running it through Paypal. We have no support with Paypal. We have no way to get that money back.”

Scammers are also hitting up job sites like Indeed, asking people to provide their account information to set up direct deposit for a job they’ve applied for. They’re also sending fake checks as “advances” of the money they’d be making at the job.

”It’s heartbreaking because I take each member personally and think, is that my mom, my grandma or my friend,” Church said.

Anyone who realizes they were scammed needs to act fast. With the right information, scammers can do a lot more damage than just steal money -- like open credit cards and take out loans in the names of victims.

So here’s what scam victims need to do:

Report the scam to police.

Notify the bank and credit card companies.

Contact the Social Security Administration about potential identity theft.

Call one of the credit-reporting agencies like Equifax, TransUnion or Experian to have a fraud alert placed.

