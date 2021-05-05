Flint COVID-19 vaccine student ambassadors help promote vaccination message

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/04/21)-”My brother had COVID, and my great grandma had COVID. We didn’t know if she was gonna live or not,” said COVID-19 vaccine student ambassador, Jackson Langford.

That close contact to COVID-19 is one of the reasons Jackson Langford jumped at the chance to get vaccinated Wednesday.

The other, to send a message to his peers. Langford is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission student leaders.

Serving as a volunteer COVID-19 vaccine student ambassador for the state.

“It’s a great accomplishment, especially to be an ambassador for the vaccine for kids my area,” Langford said.

“Last March, we were deeply affected when my son’s two former teammate, passed away from COVID in Grambling. That took a lot out of us, that was a huge reality check that we’ll never. We’ll never get over the pain that that mom went through. And so for us it’s personal,” (Harmony Lloyd, Jackson’s mom)

Harmony Lloyd is Jackson’s mom. She says being able to come here today to get Jackson vaccinated is a huge weight off their shoulders.

“He’s the last one in the family and we just, we feel a sense of relief that we’re all protected,” said Lanford’s mom, Harmony Lloyd.

Jackson, along with other student ambassadors received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha at Mott Community College today.

“We have seen time and time again, our kids are brilliant and they are smart and they are leaders, and they are changemakers and they are inspiring. Today is an absolute example of that these folks are our leaders not just an employee but in our state and they’re encouraging their peers, to also be healthy and protect their families,” said Protect Michigan Commission co-chair, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha.

Jackson, a sophomore at Grand Blanc High School, says he is ready to hang out with his friends again and today is the first step in being able to do so.

“I wanted to get my vaccine, so I could have a normal life, a normal summer, we haven’t had that in over 2019 I feel like it would be a really good thing to have this year. Also, sports, we need to get back to normal,” Langford said.

