Advertisement

Genesee County sheriff organizing day of service on May 30

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined protesters on Saturday, May 30, and walked side by...
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined protesters on Saturday, May 30, and walked side by side with the large crowd.(Source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What started as an olive branch to protesters a year ago is blossoming into a countywide event.

The Genesee County sheriff and his deputies walked side-by-side with protesters in Flint Township following the death of George Floyd. That simple gesture quickly sparked a moment.

Over the holidays, Sheriff Chris Swanson launched his “Walk With Us Christmas Spectacular” and handed out over 200 gift boxes to local families in need.

As the one-year anniversary of the Flint Township march approaches, the sheriff’s office is taking its effort a step further and trying to make an impact on the entire community. He is planning a countywide day of service on May 30 around Genesee County.

Anyone interested in taking part can show up, get paired with a team and head out to work on a project. Work includes cleaning up parks and beautifying neighborhoods.

Email the Community Care Task Force at CCTF@GeneseeCountyMi.Gov or call 810-341-5923 to volunteer on May 30 or request a project to be added on the work list.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
A Bath High School baseball player died weeks after a collision at second base.
Michigan teen baseball player dies after collision at second base
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity...
New development for former Delphi facility will create dozens of new jobs and economic activity for Flint

Latest News

A Genesee County inmate casts her vote
Genesee County Jail inmates get to vote in Tuesday’s election
Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church in Flint partnered with RIP Medical to pay off the debt.
Flint church raises more than $157,000 to pay off medical debt for Genesee County residents
The Flint hospital is the only level one trauma center in the region.
Hurley Medical Center talks treating uptick in Flint violence, increase in trauma cases
Brayden Williams is collecting empty soda cans and bottles to benefit juvenile diabetes research.
Owosso boy collecting beverage containers to raise money for juvenile diabetes