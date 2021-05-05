Genesee County sheriff organizing day of service on May 30

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What started as an olive branch to protesters a year ago is blossoming into a countywide event.

The Genesee County sheriff and his deputies walked side-by-side with protesters in Flint Township following the death of George Floyd. That simple gesture quickly sparked a moment.

Over the holidays, Sheriff Chris Swanson launched his “Walk With Us Christmas Spectacular” and handed out over 200 gift boxes to local families in need.

As the one-year anniversary of the Flint Township march approaches, the sheriff’s office is taking its effort a step further and trying to make an impact on the entire community. He is planning a countywide day of service on May 30 around Genesee County.

Anyone interested in taking part can show up, get paired with a team and head out to work on a project. Work includes cleaning up parks and beautifying neighborhoods.

Email the Community Care Task Force at CCTF@GeneseeCountyMi.Gov or call 810-341-5923 to volunteer on May 30 or request a project to be added on the work list.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.