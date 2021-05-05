Genesee County voters show overwhelming support for renewing public safety millage

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/04/2021) - Voters across Genesee County are facing issues, including several countywide proposals.

Violent crime like shootings and homicides are on the rise in Flint, and city leaders say renewing a public safety millage will do more than just help bring those numbers down.

”It brings us together on one focus, one mindset that saying that criminal suppression is important to any community,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Flint is seeing a spike in violent crime, and with more than 20 homicides in just the first four months of 2021 and staffing and funding already an issue for the police department, city leaders need voters to say ‘YES’ to get back on track.

“We just need everybody to be on board, and the first way to be on board making sure that we push back against crime and negative behavior is making sure we support the public safety millage,” Neeley said.

Neeley says the COVID-19 pandemic is causing crime statewide and nationwide, but public safety isn’t the only problem facing the community.

Genesee Health System says they’re seeing an increase in people needing services for mental health, and as the pandemic levels off, they’re expecting a growing need for more services that Medicaid funding won’t cover.

“Crisis services, being able to do things 24/7, working with police, working in jails, doing a lot of training, and actually being in schools and helping with whatever those needs might be,” Genesee Health System CEO, Dan Russell said.

The last ballot item related to public safety countywide is the Genesee County 911 surcharge. Renewing it would cost the residents $1.86 cents per month, funding Genesee County Dispatch for the next five years.

“I want everybody to know that their money is being spent very wisely. We work very hard at doing a great job, and we’re not always perfect, but we work to improve that all the time,” Genesee County Central Dispatch Director, Spring Tremaine said.

As of Tuesday night, the Flint Police and Fire millage is seeing overwhelming support from the community with 85% voting yes.

The Genesee County 911 surcharge renewal stands at 61% in favor, and a closer race with the Genesee Health System mental health millage with 53% voting yes.

