Genesee Health Systems thanks the voters of Genesee County for approving Community Mental Health millage

The Community Mental Health millage was approved by voters 54.79% to 45.21% on May 4th
By Dawn Jones
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Dan Russell, the CEO of the Genesee Health System issued a statement following the successful passage of the Community Mental Health Millage:

“On behalf of my colleagues and our Board of Directors of Genesee Health System, we would like to thank the voters of Genesee County for their support in passing the Community Mental Health Millage today. The passage of the millage today will go a long way towards working with law enforcement and providing training for dealing with residents who are suffering from mental health challenges, establishing a Crisis Center for those who need mental health services which will be open to all residents of the county, working with our school districts to assist K-12 students who are suffering, and providing services and treatment to prevent further suicides by our residents.

“We will be organizing community based teams around the seven focus areas seeking input from on the needs and following best practices by those in the field.”

. Overall, 43,458 ballots were cast either in person or with absentee ballots. There are 343,074 registered voters in Genesee County.

Genesee County is now the sixth county in the State of Michigan to provide millage support for mental health services. The other five counties include Ingham, Eaton, Jackson, Hillsdale and Washtenaw.

