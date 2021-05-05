Advertisement

Genesee Township man accused of abusing his mother and adult cousin

Michael Lagueux
Michael Lagueux(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee Township man is facing criminal charges for allegedly neglecting his mother and cousin.

Police were called to Hurley Medical Center in April after a 72-year-old woman was admitted with a broken hip, broken femur and sepsis. She later died.

Investigators interviewed her son, Michael Lagueux, at the hospital. When his story didn’t add up, they searched his Genesee Township home and found his 43-year-old cousin, who is considered a vulnerable adult.

Investigators say she had a black eye, several bruises and was covered in feces. The house was also filthy with beds infested with insects, spoiled food and black mold all over.

Prosecutors charged 50-year-old Lagueux with two counts of vulnerable adult abuse, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Authorities will continue investigating the situation.

