Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking May 3 – May 7 as Teacher Appreciation Week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation marking May 3 – May 7 as Teacher Appreciation Week.

“Teachers always go the extra mile for their students, but through the COVID-19 pandemic they have gone above and beyond to adapt to online learning and support their students,” said Whitmer. “Every child in Michigan deserves a high-quality public education, and I am proud that my administration is working to make that possible by securing the largest investment in K-12 education in state history to empower teachers, help students learn, and keep everyone safe.”

The president of the American Federation of Teachers applauded the Governor’s action “We must always celebrate our teachers for their passion and commitment, and the joy they bring to educating our students and crafting our future,” said David Hecker. “This year we should celebrate their work even more given the incredible work teachers have done with our students during the pandemic.”

According to the Office of Educator Excellence, as of February 2020 there are 86,300 public school teachers working in Michigan.

Paula Herbart, is the President of the Michigan Association of Teachers “Teachers, along with everyone who works in public education, deserve our support and gratitude for their commitment to students, especially in these unprecedented times,” she said.

Herbart added that the best way to show that appreciation is by lawmakers listening to concerns and ideas from frontline educators, “I’m pleased this has been a hallmark of the Whitmer administration since Day One,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.