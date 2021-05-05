Gratiot County teen will be sentenced as juvenile for sister’s shooting death

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County teenager who pleaded guilty to killing his 11-year old sister will be sentenced as a juvenile.

A designation hearing took place in court on Wednesday for the now 17-year-old. He was 15 when he shot and killed his sister in their Gratiot County home back in 2019.

Addison Redman was 11 when she died from a gunshot wound sustained in the family’s home on Tyler Road in Gratiot County’s Arcada Township. Her brother pleaded guilty in February to one count of careless or reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.

A judge decided he should be charged as a juvenile, where he will remain under supervision by the state and the court until he turns 21. If charged as an adult, he faced 150 days in jail and three years on probation.

The teen still must wear a tether for three to six months as he continues to be evaluated. He can only go out in public with his parents or grandparents.

A juvenile sentencing date is set for June 7.

