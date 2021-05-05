Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT
Rain Tuesday was confined to the first part of the day, but the clouds held on all day long.  High temperatures ranged from the upper 50s, to lower 60s as winds kicked in from the northwest during the afternoon.  The clouds will continue to hold for the overnight period as lows settle into the upper 30s, to around 40, early Wednesday morning.

Patience will be the key word for Wednesday.  Clouds in the morning will give way to some sunshine during the afternoon.  In fact, we may well see skies become mostly sunny in some areas.  The sunshine, however, will be counterbalanced by a frisky northwesterly wind.  The end result will be temperatures topping out in the middle, to upper 50s.  Our “normal” high is now 65-degrees.

More clouds will be returning to close out the workweek.  There will also be a chance of seeing some light showers and sprinkles for Thursday and Friday.  High temperatures will fall farther into the 50s as the week comes to a close.  We should see the return of some sunshine for the weekend, but temperatures will continue to run at below-average levels nonetheless. More on Mother Nature’s impact on Mothers’ Day on ABC12 News. - JR

