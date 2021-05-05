Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gray skies Wednesday took a while to clear up.  The northwestern parts of the ABC12 viewing area got into some sunshine first, with the southern parts of the area staying pretty gray through the day.  Sunshine or not, temperatures for the day held well below the average as northwesterly winds prevailed.  With some starlight expected overnight, temperatures will dip into the 30s for most areas.  A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas northwest of the Bay.

Some of us may see a hint of sunshine very early Thursday morning.  If there are some breaks in the clouds to begin the day, they will quickly fill in as the next rain-maker moves in from the west.  With lots of clouds, light rain, and light wind conditions, high temperatures Thursday afternoon will only manage to surround the 50-degree mark.  Scattered showers look to be a good bet for Friday too.  Highs for the day will remain some 10 degrees below “normal.”

Skies should brighten-up a bit for Mothers’ Day weekend.  Saturday will probably be a bit brighter than Sunday, but we should see at least a little bit of sunshine each day.  Highs for the weekend will generally be in the middle 50s.  Next week is looking pretty quiet, but temperatures will still fall a little shy of the average. We’ll have a look a stronger warming for next week on ABC12 News. - JR

