Mayor allocates $2 million of $99 million rescue funds to fight blight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s priorities for the city’s American Rescue Plan funds will be fighting blight.

Neeley announced plans on Wednesday to increase Flint’s efforts to fight blight by committing $2 million in federal funds to the work. Community members selected blight as one of five key issues in a communitywide update last week.

“Unfortunately, our city has seen years and years of neglect, but this $2 million will allow for a massive increase in our cleanup efforts and help us to move our city forward in a positive direction,” Neeley said. “As we continue to make strong headway in fighting blight, we now have the ability to add more resources to the fight without losing focus on other community priorities.”

He said the funding will go through the standard budgeting process and be used to hire additional personnel and purchase equipment.

Additional investments in Flint’s public safety departments, as well as the city’s senior and community centers, will be announced soon, Mayor Neeley said.

